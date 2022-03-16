Can someone survive WITHOUT FOOD for 154 days, only on BOILED WATER?

History makers are always path challengers. Yet, this is no ordinary feat, another fad or an impulsive challenge. This is a true and highly inspiring story of a Jain saint aged just 28 years, Param Pavitramuni Maharaj Saheb, who has completed 154 fasts in 187 days. He has not taken any food, fruits, medicines or dietary supplements during these fasts. He has consumed only boiled water.

Param Pavitramuni Maharaj Saheb is a disciple of Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, a Jain spiritual leader, a notable thinker and humanitarian. Param Gurudev is the founder of Parasdham – a socio-religious organisation with humanitarian initiatives and spiritually uplifting missions worldwide. His practical spirituality has inspired 58 young and highly educated individuals till date to give up a life of outward ambition and accept renunciation in the quest for truth. Param Pavitramuni Maharaj Saheb, a former state level swimmer, skater and squash player, has begun his journey of renunciation in 2016.

When asked why he chose to initiate such a tough penance, the young saint replied, “The foundation of Jain philosophy is ahimsa (non-violence). Every meal that we eat, harms and hurts other living beings. While we cannot live without food, tapasya (fasting) is a process of inculcating compassion towards every living being. And fasting is not merely a process of spiritual detoxification, it is a process of developing our physical, mental and emotional stamina too.”

Like a person with strong immunity can survive any virus or infection, a person with high tolerance power can survive any struggle or challenge in life. Fasting is a process of developing inner strength and extraordinary willpower to handle any situation. He further adds, “My experience with fasting has been that I have learnt how to command my mind. When I initially began the fasts, there was a confrontation between my mind and me. The fast gave me a practical lesson about one compelling truth - Our mind has a direct influence on our body. When our mind is stronger, the body functions how we make it function. But when our mind is weak, the body also starts becoming weak. And so, the solution to every problem in life lies in achieving self-command on our mind.”

Jain philosophy believes that fasting is not for achieving any worldly goal, or any other-worldly goal. Fasting is a process of feeding your soul. And while the world is exploring several kinds of health and wellbeing methodologies today, Jain ascetics have been advocating these for thousands of years. Be it consuming boiled water, or eating meals before sunset; be it time-restricted intermittent fasting or dry fasting where one abstains from both food and water; these have been an integral part of Jain way of living since centuries. Furthermore, Jain philosophy also reveals that fasting helps lessen perversions of the mind, which improves one’s focus and concentration considerably. It conserves your energy and improves physical and mental health.

Scientific evidence has time and again emphasised that fasting has multidimensional benefits which offer a systematic approach to good health. An ex-neurobiologist from the National Institute of Health found that fasting leads to a high increase in the best-known nerve growth factor called BDNF. New research findings reveal that fasting may also help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Fasting activates the body’s ‘autophagy’ process and aids cellular regeneration. A study conducted by the University of Southern California showed that cancer patients put on fasting displayed a greater ability to fight the disease. At a university hospital in Berlin, patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, rheumatism, migraines and osteoarthritis are put on different kinds of fasting for speedy recovery.

Fasting has been an integral part of the Indian cultural ethos for its numerous benefits. And now, as Param Pavitramuni Maharaj Saheb adds another leaf to this golden history, the Indian community celebrates the conclusion of this fast through a euphoric week-long festival called Tapotsav, held from 10 – 16th March, 2022 at Mumbai. For more information, visit https://parasdham.org. You can watch the entire event LIVE on YouTube, Facebook and Zoom.

