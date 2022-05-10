Can sedition law be kept in abeyance till review? SC to hear Centre's response on May 11

Headlines

G20 Summit in Delhi: Amid Swiggy, Zomato shutdown, food delivery apps still expecting revenue boost in NCR

'Political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

DNA Verified: Delhi Police issues warning against false rumours over Chehlum procession

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit in Delhi: Amid Swiggy, Zomato shutdown, food delivery apps still expecting revenue boost in NCR

'Political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaas ka achar)

Top 10 wicket-takers in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

Jawan box office prediction: Shah Rukh set to beat own record of Bollywood's best opening, film may open at Rs 135 crore

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

HomeIndia

India

Can sedition law be kept in abeyance till review? SC to hear Centre's response on May 11

The top court is hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 124A which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to consider issuing a directive to the state governments to keep the operation of the sedition provision, Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, in abeyance till the process of review of the provision is over.

The apex court gave 24 hours to the Centre to inform it about its decision in the matter.

READ | Confident AFSPA will soon be revoked from entire Assam: Amit Shah

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that cases are pending and cited Attorney General submissions on the misuse of sedition law over the recitation of `Hanuman Chalisa`.

The bench said till the government completes the process of re-examining the sedition law, could it issue a directive to the state governments to keep the operation of the law in abeyance. The top court emphasized that it is essential to protect people from the misuse of the sedition law.

In an affidavit, the Ministry of Home Affairs has told the Supreme Court that in spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Prime Minister`s unequivocal views in favour of protection of civil liberties and to shed colonial baggage, the government has decided to re-examine and re-consider the sedition law.

The Chief Justice said there are two concerns -- what about pending cases (where people are charged under this law)? Second, application of Sec 124A in the future. The bench asked Mehta to take instructions in the matter and scheduled the matter for further hearing on Wednesday. The bench asked Centre to consider issuing a guideline to states to protect rights of those already arrested under Section 124A.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing one of the petitioners, said Mahatma Gandhi had termed this section the most potent weapon to silence opposition to the government. Mehta contended that it would be hazardous to suspend a penal provision. Sibal contended that till the government re-examines the law, no arrest should be made.

READ | Government warns Ola, Uber of strict action for unfair trade practices

Justice Kant queried Mehta, can the government say to states, since it is re-examining the law not to use Section 124A. Mehta said he will have to give instructions in the matter.

The top court was hearing arguments on whether a reference to a larger bench is required, as in Kedar Nath Singh judgment (1962), a five-judge bench had retained the section after reading it down.

The top court is hearing petitions filed by Major General S.G. Vombatkere (retd) and the Editors Guild of India and others, challenging the constitutional validity of Section 124A which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Arre chappal toh lelo': Janhvi Kapoor reacts after pap leaves his slipper, netizens say 'ye sab Alia ki...'

Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO releases 3D images of moon's surface

Viral video: Woman captures hearts as she buys train ticket for her goat, watch

Meet actress who left home at 5, won beauty pageant, debut film earned over Rs 100 crore, who is she?

Meet richest Punjabi of India, a school dropout who began with Rs 30 daily wage and now has net worth...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE