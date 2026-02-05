'Can restart TMC in 2026 like 2006': Mamata Banerjee after Madan Mitra's exit

Amid Madan Mitra’s exit to the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction, Mamata Banerjee said she can “restart TMC in 2026 like 2006” and that those leaving out of fear are free to go, as it “will make no difference.”

Amid the exit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she can rebuild the party from scratch if needed. She also sent a strong message to leaders leaving the party, saying, “Those who have left because they are afraid of the central agencies are free to do so. It will make no difference to the party. The party will continue to function as it has been."

Mamata Banerjee says she can rebuild the party from the ground up

Banerjee said that she has no issues in restarting the party like in 2006. "Today we have 18 MPs. Yes, some are being threatening. Even today, one man left the party. He told me yesterday that his family is being threatened. I will say - those who want to leave, please do. If I can restart (the party) in 2006, I can do it in 2026," she said, as quoted by ANI.

TMC MLA Madan Mitra resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led party and joined the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. Mitra attacked the party leadership, alleging the organisation had become centred around Abhishek Banerjee. He claimed he had asked Abhishek to “step aside for six months or a year” to help rebuild the party, but Abhishek refused, saying, “I won’t leave the party.”

Addressing the situation in a video message, Mamata dismissed criticism of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as "excuses" by leaders wanting to leave. She said, "Those who are using Abhishek as an excuse to leave the party are only making excuses. Abhishek is still fighting and continues to stand by the people." She cited Abhishek’s resilience, recalling how his family faced ED and CBI summons without backing down.

Further, Mamata added that she has built three generations of TMC leadership and will continue to do so, asserting that Abhishek still has the ability to "stand firm and fight."

TMC MLA Madan Mitra blames Abhishek Banerjee for his exit

TMC MLA Madan Mitra resigned, telling ANI that he was “unable to work effectively”. "I have stepped down from all the committees I was part of. More and more of Mamata Banerjee's long-time associates are leaving the party because, in my view, the leadership is focused on promoting Abhishek Banerjee rather than strengthening the organisation. TMC is not one person's party," Mitra said.

"I raised these concerns with Mamata Banerjee on several occasions, but they were not addressed. In my view, Abhishek Banerjee wants decisions to be made solely on his terms and does not allow others to play a meaningful role. As a result, I believe the party's position is weakening," he said.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, whose rebel faction Mitra joined, called the split a “fight against authoritarianism”. She said more leaders, including Anubrata Mondal, would join the movement for democracy and collective decision-making. BJP’s Locket Chatterjee dismissed the developments, saying “TMC as a party is almost finished” and that the BJP’s focus is only on people’s development.

(With inputs from ANI)