India

India

Can Rahul Gandhi show one clause in act that takes away citizenship of minorities?: Amit Shah

He further reassured the members of the minority community, stating that no one will be stripped of their citizenship.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 27, 2019, 07:08 PM IST

Addressing a public rally in the capital of Himachal  Pradesh, Shimla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack against the Congress party, saying that it was responsible for spreading rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He further reassured the members of the minority community, stating that no one will be stripped of their citizenship.

"Congress and company are spreading rumours that this act will take away the citizenship of minorities, Muslims. I challenge Rahul baba to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away citizenship of anyone," the Home Minister said.

"This Act has a provision to give citizenship to the those belonging to the minority who came from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan," he added.

He further said that a large number of illegal migrants entered into India from Bangladesh under the Congress regime, but then the government did not take any action against them.

"Congress ki sarkar 10 saal chali, Sonia-Manmohan ji ki sarkar chali, Pakistan se har roz aalia-malia-jamalia ghus jate the, hamare jawanon ke sar kaat ke le jaate the, aur desh ke Pradhan Mantri ke muh se uff nahi nikalta tha," he said.(When Congress Government was at the helm for 10 years, anyone from Pakistan entered India's borders....but Manmohan Singh did not say a word).

Meanwhile, yesterday, Rahul Gandhi refuted PM Modi's statement about there being no detention centres in India by releasing a video on Social media which shows a BBC report on a detention centre being constructed in Assam intercut with scenes from the PM's speech in Ramlila Maidan. 

Rahul Gandhi captioned the video, "The Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Mother India".

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at Ram Lila Maidan had said that the Congress and urban Naxals are spreading lies regarding detention centres.

"The Congress, its allies, educated Naxalites living in the cities - urban Naxals - are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres. They should value their education. Once read, what is the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC," Modi said. 

"Rumours of detention centres being spread by Congress and urban Naxals is a lie. This is a lie, a lie, a lie," he said.

