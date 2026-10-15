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Can person converting to Islam claim reservation benefits?

Supreme Court upholds Madras High Court order, says person converting to Islam cannot claim Backward Class Muslim reservation; social backwardness can't be transferred from Hindu to non-Hindu social order.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

Can person converting to Islam claim reservation benefits?
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The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Madras High Court order observing that social backwardness of a person can't be transferred from Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order after conversion.

Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar made observation while dismissing Tamil Nadu government's plea against Madras High Court order.

Madras HC had held that a person converting to Islam can't claim reservation under Backward Class (Muslim) category solely on basis of conversion, and had quashed state government's notification to grant reservation to converted Muslims.

What Supreme Court ruled on converted Muslims quota

While upholding HC order, Supreme Court dismissed state's challenge and ordered: “A person who converts to Islam by that act alone doesn't become a member of one of the seven notified backward class communities in State.”

His former caste status can't be transposed to Muslim backward class category, court said.

Key conclusions by bench:

- Person converting from Hindu to non-Hindu order cannot claim affirmative action under Article 16(4) merely on basis of pre-conversion backwardness.

- Backwardness suffered on account of antecedent social order cannot be carried forward to confer backward class status in converted order.

- Under Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, person professing religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism cannot be deemed SC. On conversion, such person ceases to possess SC status.

- Conversion to non-Hindu order does not by itself confer membership of backward caste community.

- For reconversion to Hindu order, entitlement requires independent fact-specific assessment of whether original caste identity genuinely revived.

Supreme Court had reserved decision on August 7 on state government's appeal.

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