Can India's Agni V nuclear-capable missile take on China? Know all about powerful Agni missile series

India successfully tested the Agni V ballistic missile on Thursday (File photo)

In a major feat just a few days after the brutal clash between Indian and Chinese troops broke out in the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh, the country ended up conducting successful trials of the Agni V ballistic missile, which showed great strength for our defence systems.

The successful testing of the Agni V intercontinental ballistic missile comes at a time when the tensions between India and China remain high due to the recent clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The testing of this missile takes us one step closer to the completion of the Agni missile series.

The test was deemed successful by the Indian government, and the official release said that the Agni V missile can now hit targets farther away than before, meaning that the range of the nuclear-capable missile has seemingly been expanded.

The Agni V intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha, making this the ninth time that the missile has been tested, the first time being in 2012. While it was considered a show of strength after the Tawang clash, the test was planned well ahead of the conflict.

The Agni series of missiles have majorly been developed, with just the development of Agni VI awaited. Meanwhile, it is anticipated that the Agni V missile can cause a lot of destruction. Here is all you need to know about the nuclear-capable missile.

Can Agni V missile take on China?

In the midst of the rising tension with neighbouring country China, the launch of the Agni V missiles raised a lot of questions, the most common of which was – can this nuclear-capable missile compete against China?

The answer to this question is yes, the ballistic missile can take on China with ease. The range of the Agni V ballistic missile is somewhere between 5,000 to 8,000 km, which means that it can easily target any part of the Chinese mainland. It can also cover areas in entire Europe.

The Agni V missile can cause nuclear-level destruction and if targeted during a high-tension war situation, it can destroy entire Pakistan and almost the entire mainland of China. The missile can also travel faster than bullets from high-end machine guns.

The Agni V is the second last installment of the Agni missile series, while the last missile is set Agni VI, which will have a bigger destruction scale. Agni VI will most likely have a range of over 10,000 km, making it the most lethal nuclear-capable weapon in India.

READ | ‘If you have snakes in your backyard…’: EAM Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton’s words while slamming Pakistan