Can govt deny jobs to those who demand 'regime change'? UP CM Yogi Adityanath tightens rules

The directive was issued by M Devaraj, Principal Secretary of the Appointment Department. It also makes it clear that candidates cannot be disqualified only on grounds of their political ideology or just because an FIR has been filed against them or a probe is pending.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has tightened character verification norms for direct recruitment to government jobs, which could bar people linked to calls for "violent regime change" from public employment. The move comes amid a row over alleged calls for "regime change" during a recent protest and has drawn strong criticism from opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party and Congress.

The directive was issued by M Devaraj, Principal Secretary of the Appointment Department. It also makes it clear that candidates cannot be disqualified only on grounds of their political ideology or just because an FIR has been filed against them or a probe is pending.

Political ideology not enough to deny government job: UP govt order

According to the directive, political beliefs alone cannot make a person unsuitable for government employment.

However, persons belonging to organisations whose stated goal is to bring about a change in the existing social order through violent means can be held ineligible for appointment.

As per the order, participation in such activities after attaining 21 years of age and within three years prior to the verification date may be considered evidence of continued active involvement, unless there is concrete, positive proof of changed conduct in that period.

FIR alone not enough to bar government job appointment: UP govt

The government clarified that mere registration of an FIR or pendency of investigation will not automatically disqualify a candidate for appointment.

The decision suggests that character verification should not result in outright rejection just on the basis of an ongoing criminal probe.

UP sets 30-day deadline for character verification reports

As per the revised procedure, police will be required to file character verification reports within 30 days.

The move seeks to lay down a definite timeline for verification of candidates chosen via direct recruitment in state government departments and other public bodies under the order.

It also states that serving government employees will not have to undergo the same character verification process again.

But information regarding their conduct and service record may be obtained from their earlier departments, wherever required.