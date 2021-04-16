Can face anger of people, can't see piles of bodies: Haryana health minister Anil Vij on strict COVID-19 curbs

Haryana health minister Anil Vij has asked officers to implement strict COVID-19 rules in the state. He said that the government was ready to face the anger of people but not to see 'piles of bodies'. His statement comes hours after Haryana announced fresh COVID-19 guidelines in view of the surging cases.

There are only two ways to curb the COVID-19 virus, Anil Vij said, adding that one of them was imposing a lockdown. "There are only two ways to contain COVID-19 - one is a lockdown, which is not viable because we want lives to go on and people to be safe at the same time, and the other is the observance of all guidelines. I have asked officers to implement COVID-19 rules strictly even if it irks people. We can face their anger but we can't see piles of bodies," Vij told news agency ANI.

Haryana recorded 5,858 new COVID-19 cases, it's biggest single-day jump that took the tally to 3,35,800, while 18 more fatalities pushed the toll to 3,334 in the state. Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurugram (1,434), Faridabad (810), Karnal (370), Panipat (248), Sonipat (336), Jind (378), Panchkula (315), and Jind (243).

A day earlier, the state had recorded 5,398 COVID-19 cases. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 30,518. So far, 3,01,948 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 89.92%, it said.

Haryana on Thursday further reduced the number of people who can assemble in outdoor and indoor functions."It has been decided that from now on, not more than 200 people can gather in open spaces during public functions and not more than 50 in indoor functions. Similarly, not more than 20 people will be able to attend funerals," an official spokesperson of the government said.