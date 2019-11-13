Can extend odd-even scheme if required, says Kejriwal as Delhi air remain under 'severe' category

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government could extend the Odd-Even Scheme as the air quality in the national capital is continue to remain under "severe" category.

Earlier during the day, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi Government to provide Air Quality Index (AQI) data from the date of introducing odd-even scheme till November 14.

The current phase of the odd-even scheme was implemented on November 4 and is scheduled to go on till November 15. It was suspended for two days on Monday and Tuesday fo Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations.

Under the scheme, private vehicles whose registration numbers end in odd digits are allowed to ply on road on odd dates and those ending with even digits are allowed on roads on even days. A fine of Rs 4,000 will be imposed on those found breaking or not following the traffic rationing scheme.

The scheme is aimed at curbing pollution since the national capital has turned into a gas chamber with poor Air Quality Index figures.

The Supreme Court has also asked the Delhi government and CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) to provide Air Quality Index (AQI) data from October 1 to December 31 of the last year. The apex court also implored the Centre to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to find a solution to reduce air pollution in North India and Delhi-NCR.

Centre told the top court that it is exploring technology, including from Japan, to tackle air pollution and will submit a report in the Apex court by December 3.

Delhi has been witnessing very poor air quality since the past couple of weeks, one of the main reasons is stubble burning in the nearby states which is adding to the already polluted Delhi air.

On Wednesday, air quality in Delhi-NCR once remained under the severe category with PM level crossing the 500-mark at some places.

Major pollutants like PM 2.5 was at 500 & PM 10 was at 497, both were in the 'severe' category in the Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

In Noida, AQI was recorded at 472 'severe' category in Sector-62 area whereas in Greater Noida, AQI was at 458 (severe) in Knowledge Park-III area.