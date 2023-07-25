Can Dogs Eat Chickpeas?

Headlines

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Youngsters are being misled…: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia on criticism over accepting Asian Games trials exemption

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

9 superfoods women must include in daily diet

7 highest-grossing Bollywood films of Alia Bhatt

Weight loss tips: 7 low calorie snacks to lose belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Kangana Ranaut denies kissing Vir Das ‘too hard’ in Revolver Rani, says ‘Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine...'

HomeIndia

India

Can Dogs Eat Chickpeas?

Chickpeas, also known as Bengal gram, are a popular legume with numerous health benefits for humans

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chickpeas, also known as Bengal gram, are a popular legume with numerous health benefits for humans. As pet owners become increasingly aware of the importance of providing a balanced and nutritious diet for their dogs, they often wonder if their furry companions can also enjoy the benefits of chickpeas. The good news is, yes, dogs can eat chickpeas and can derive various health advantages from their consumption. However, there are certain precautions that pet owners should take to ensure their dog's safety and well-being which we will learn in this article by Aapt Dubey, the founder of Its About Dog.

Website: https://www.itsaboutdog.com/  

Chickpeas are packed with essential nutrients, including protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a nutritious addition to a dog's diet. They can help support the immune system, aid in digestion, and even reduce chronic inflammation in canines. Furthermore, most dogs tend to enjoy the taste of chickpeas, making it an appealing treat for many four-legged friends.

When feeding chickpeas to dogs, it is crucial to serve them cooked rather than raw. Raw chickpeas can pose a choking hazard and may lead to intestinal obstructions, which can be life-threatening for the dog. Cooking the chickpeas ensures they are soft and safe for consumption. Additionally, avoid using spices, seasonings, or additives when preparing chickpeas for your dog, as some of these can be harmful to their health.

It's important to note that while chickpeas are generally safe for dogs, moderation is key. Excessive consumption of any food, even healthy ones like chickpeas, can lead to various health issues, including weight gain, obesity, and digestive problems. Pet owners should consult with their veterinarian to determine the appropriate portion size for their dog based on its size, breed, and individual health requirements.

Chickpea pasta, canned chickpeas, and hummus are popular variations of this legume, but not all forms are suitable for canine consumption. Chickpea pasta and hummus often contain ingredients like spices, garlic, or high levels of salt, which can be harmful to dogs. While canned chickpeas are safe, they tend to have added preservatives and other ingredients, so their consumption should be limited compared to fresh chickpeas.

Moreover, it is essential to differentiate between plain roasted chickpeas and roasted chickpeas with added spices or flavorings. The latter may cause stomach discomfort or other health issues for dogs. Plain roasted chickpeas without any additives can be given as a treat, but again, in moderation.

When introducing any new food to a dog's diet, it's always best to start with a small amount and observe for any adverse reactions. If a dog shows signs of allergy or sensitivity to chickpeas, such as vomiting, diarrhea, or skin problems, they should be removed from the diet immediately, and a veterinarian should be consulted.

Dogs can safely eat chickpeas as part of a balanced and well-portioned diet. These legumes offer numerous health benefits and can be a tasty treat for your furry companion. However, pet owners must ensure that the chickpeas are properly cooked, free from harmful additives, and given in moderation. As with any dietary change, it is advisable to consult with a veterinarian before introducing chickpeas to a dog's diet, ensuring they receive all the necessary nutrients while keeping their overall health and well-being in check.

Contact Info:

Name: Aapt Dubey

Email: aaptdubey@itsaboutdog.com

Organization: Itsaboutdog

Phone: (989) 997-6665

second link:- https://www.itsaboutdog.com/dog-food/can-dogs-eat-strawberries

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Metro update: Blue Line services delayed on Sunday; check timings, guidelines issued by DMRC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Third Sawan Somwar fast: 5 nutritious drinks to consume during Shravan Monday

Remember Abhijeet Sawant, first Indian Idol winner, hit and run case ended his career, this is what he does now

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Few day left to apply for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE