Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ star bowler ruled out, big blow comes after…

Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal run government from jail? Here's what law says

Teacher dances to item song inside classroom, viral video angers internet

Meet man, led Narayana Murthy’s Rs 644000 crore Infosys, transformed ICICI Bank, trusted by Mukesh Ambani for…

Weather update: Delhi NCR witnesses clear skies amid rainfall in southern India, check IMD forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Teacher dances to item song inside classroom, viral video angers internet

Meet man, led Narayana Murthy’s Rs 644000 crore Infosys, transformed ICICI Bank, trusted by Mukesh Ambani for…

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

Indian players with maximum strike rate in IPL history

9 Indian web series adapted from Hollywood shows 

Left arm spinners to take most wickets in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

Meet Aamir's heroine, who once worked in hotel for Rs 900, grabbed headlines for 17-minute kissing scene, now earns...

Priyanka Chopra to reportedly make her Bollywood comeback with this director in action film

HomeIndia

India

Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal run government from jail? Here's what law says

The law states that a Chief Minister may only be removed from office or disqualified if he is found guilty in any case. Arvind Kejriwal hasn't been found guilty yet in his case.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED after he had skipped nine summons. The arrest was launched right after the Delhi High Court refused to provide interim relief to him against the cohesive actions. 

In less than two months, Arvind Kejriwal has become the second opposition chief minister to be arrested by the ED. Prior to him, the ED had detained Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, in January 2024 on suspicion of graft. However, Champai Soren, a party colleague, took Soren's place as the new chief minister of Jharkhand.

However, Arvind Kejriwal's arrest raises a big question: Can Kejriwal run his government from behind bars? The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have insisted that Kejriwal will not step down and will instead govern from behind bars ever since the ED sent him a summons in November.Shortly after Kejriwal's arrest on Thursday, Delhi government minister Atishi declared that he would not step down as chief minister. 

Talking about if Kejriwal can still run the government from behind bars? Here's the answer, no law supports that a CM can't run a government when arrested. The law states that a Chief Minister may only be removed from office or disqualified if he is found guilty in any case. Arvind Kejriwal hasn't been found guilty yet in his case.

As reported by Time Of India, constitutional expert SK Sharma said the law did not specifically require the chief minister of a state to step down and hand over power to someone else in the event of an arrest.
He said, "Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav made his wife Rabri Devi the CM of the state when he was arrested. More recently, Hemant Soren in Jharkhand also resigned. Calling cabinet meetings in the jail or review meetings with officials in his cell does not seem practical."

However, presidential rule could also be possible. Arvind Kejriwal must be released from prison if he wishes to remain Chief Minister. Otherwise, the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), who the Centre picked, can cite the 'failure of constitutional machinery in the state,' which may prevail presidential rule over India's capital territory, as per reports.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

Made in just Rs 20 crore with no star, heroine, little promotions; this hit became highest grossing film ever, earned...

Meet woman who joined family business at 17, turned it into Rs 8500 crore empire, now she plans to…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC without coaching in 2nd attempt, got AIR 12, her husband is…..

Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad, new captain of defending IPL champion CSK

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement