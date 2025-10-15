FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Can death-by-hanging be replaced with lethal injection? Supreme Court says, 'Problem with govt is...'

The PIL has sought to declare Section 354(5) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) -- which prescribes hanging by the neck till death -- as unconstitutional, and urged the apex court to recognise the right to die by a dignified procedure of death as a facet of Article 21 of the constitution.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 08:40 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday objected to the central government's take on the suggestion that convicts on death row be given an option of lethal injection as a mode of execution. The top court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking replacement of the age-old execution method of death-by-hanging with fatal injection. The plea stated that convicts should at least be given an option to choose between the two modes. 

What did the Supreme Court say?

In its response to the PIL, the government said that providing an option to the convicted was "not feasible." Then a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta made an oral observation that the government was not ready to evolve with changes over time. "The problem is that the government is not ready to evolve...it is a very old procedure (referring to execution by hanging), things have changed over a period of time," the bench remarked.

What does the PIL seek?

The PIL has sought to declare Section 354(5) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) -- which prescribes hanging by the neck till death -- as unconstitutional, and urged the apex court to recognise the right to die by a dignified procedure of death as a facet of Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution. After hearing the submissions, the apex court posted the matter for further hearing on November 11.

What is the history of the debate?

In March 2023, the Supreme Court had indicated that it was open to forming a panel of experts to examine whether there exists a less painful and more dignified method of execution than hanging. At that time, Attorney General R Venkataramani had informed a bench headed by then-Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud that the government was considering appointing such a committee and was in the process of finalising names. In that hearing, the top court had asked whether advancements in science and technology could guide a shift toward methods more consistent with human dignity and social acceptability.

(With inputs from news agency IANS).

