Can Cyclone Biparjoy bring rains to Delhi NCR? Know if monsoons are coming early to UP, Haryana

Can Cyclone Biparjoy bring rains to Delhi NCR? (File photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has recently issued an alert about how the newly formed Cyclone Biparjoy is set to transform into a severe cyclonic storm, and it is less than 1000 km from India, expected to hit the country soon.

As Cyclone Biparjoy hits India, it is expected that it will bring a bout of heavy rains and thunderstorms in certain parts of the country, just as parts of northern India, including Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab remain battling with heatwave conditions.

The IMD tweeted on Wednesday morning, “Severe Cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0530 IST of 7th June, near lat 12.6N and lon 66.1E, about 890 km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into VSCS during next 24 hrs.”

While it is expected that Cyclone Biparjoy will bring rains to areas near the Western Ghats of the country, can it bring monsoons early to Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and other NCR cities? Here is what the latest IMD update shows.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Can Delhi NCR get respite from heatwave?

It is expected that there will be heavy rainfall near the Western Ghats, bringing rains to Mumbai, Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. However, it is unlikely that monsoons will come early to Delhi NCR or other northern states of India.

It is expected that there will be light winds and drizzling in Delhi and NCR cities in the next 24 hours if the cyclonic storm is at a very high intensity, but IMD has not issued any urgent update regarding rainfall in Delhi or its neighboring states.

Cyclone Biparjoy is the first cyclonic storm that is brewing in the Arabian Sea this year and has raised a major concern about the monsoons, which already stand delayed in several parts of the country. However, IMD has warned that it will “influence the monsoons” in non-southern states.