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Can CEC, Election Commissioners be immune from legal action? SC seeks Centre's response

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and ECI on a plea challenging Section 16 of the 2023 Act, which grants legal immunity to the CEC and Election Commissioners for official acts.

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Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

Can CEC, Election Commissioners be immune from legal action? SC seeks Centre's response
Can CEC, Election Commissioners be immune from legal action? SC seeks Centre's response(Representative image/ANI)
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of a provision granting blanket legal immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners for acts performed in their official capacity.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices on a petition filed by activist-lawyer Arun Kumar Agrawal, challenging Section 16 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Section 16 of the Act bars civil and criminal proceedings against the CEC and Election Commissioners for acts done in the discharge of their official duties. The petitioner has argued that the immunity is excessive and unconstitutional, as it contains no exception even for acts allegedly committed without good faith."Independence of the Election Commission does not mean that its members should be free from legal accountability," the plea states.

It argued that safeguards against frivolous complaints and prior judicial scrutiny would adequately protect election commissioners without completely barring legal remedies. The plea further contended that the blanket protection leaves voters, candidates and citizens without recourse against alleged wrongful or mala fide actions by the Commission.

It also questioned the manner in which the immunity clause was introduced through an amendment to the 2023 Bill, alleging that no adequate justification was offered for granting such sweeping protection.

The petitioner has cited concerns surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including reported objections by election commissioners to aspects of the exercise and alleged concerns over the software being used.

The plea also referred to allegations concerning CEC Gyanesh Kumar's conduct during his earlier tenure as Kerala's Public Works Department Secretary, arguing that blanket immunity should not extend to acts lacking good faith.

The petitioner has urged the apex court to strike down Section 16 as unconstitutional.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA Staff but is directly published from ANI)

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