Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results. The party alleges illegal cash transfers to women voters during the Model Code of Conduct and has sought fresh polls and stricter rules on welfare schemes during elections.

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, has approached the Supreme Court of India, challenging the outcome of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The party has sought the cancellation of the election results and demanded that fresh polls be conducted in the state.

The petition is scheduled to be heard on Thursday by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Challenge to Cash Transfers During Poll Period

At the centre of the challenge is the alleged direct transfer of Rs 10,000 to women voters under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana during the period when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was purportedly in force. The Jan Suraaj Party has argued that the inclusion of new beneficiaries and the release of funds at that time violated constitutional and electoral norms.

Filed under Article 32, the writ petition contends that the payments breached several constitutional provisions, including Articles 14, 21, 112, 202 and 324, which compromised the fairness of the electoral process. The party has urged the court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to declare the election results 'null and void.'

Demand for Action Against Alleged Electoral Violations

The petition also seeks action under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, which addresses corrupt practices in elections. According to the plea, between 25 and 35 lakh women voters received the monetary benefit, which the party claims could have influenced voter behaviour.

Additionally, the Jan Suraaj Party has challenged the deployment of around 1.8 lakh women from Jeevika self-help groups at polling booths, arguing that their presence was unlawful and further undermined the integrity of the electoral process.

Call for Clear Rules on Welfare Schemes and Freebies

Beyond the Bihar elections, the party has also sought broader guidelines on the rollout of welfare schemes and direct benefit transfers. It has suggested that the Election Commission set a minimum six-month buffer period before elections during which new schemes or beneficiary additions should not be implemented, to ensure free and fair polls.

Election Outcome and Political Context

The legal challenge follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which retained power by winning 202 of the 243 assembly seats. The INDIA bloc secured only 35 seats, including six won by the Congress. The Jan Suraaj Party failed to win any seats, with most of its candidates forfeiting their deposits.

The Supreme Court’s response to the petition could have wider implications for the regulation of welfare schemes during election periods.