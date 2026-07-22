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Calling protest a 'decisive battle', spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka raises CJP's fourth demand

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Wednesday increased its list of demands as the ongoing students protest  at Jantar Mantar entered Day 32. CJP spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, announced that protesters now have a new demand for no FIRs to be registered or legal action taken against those who participated in the July 20 march and protest.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

Calling protest a 'decisive battle', spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka raises CJP's fourth demand
CJP Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranke
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The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Wednesday increased its list of demands as the ongoing students protest  at Jantar Mantar entered Day 32. CJP spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, announced that protesters now have a new demand for no FIRs to be registered or legal action taken against those who participated in the July 20 march and protest.

While addressing protesters at the protest site, Ranka said the agitation now has four demands: 
-The release of Sonam Wangchuk,
-Resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
-Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of those who died by suicide, and
-Withdrawal of any legal action against peaceful protesters who took part in the July 20 protest.

"Many people were worried that they protested peacefully yet they are being targeted. We will ensure no legal action is taken against peaceful protesters. We will get arrested before you guys," he said.

Ashutosh Ranke warns Police, govt

Ranke further claimed that the protest had swelled despite attempts to suppress it. He said, "Today it has been 32 days since we started the protest. Those who say that the students of this country do not know how to protest can see for themselves."

Refering to the July 20 protest, he alleged that authorities had thought the agitation would weaken after police action and restrictions on setting up tents. "These people thought they would get the students thrashed on July 20 and the protest would end. They thought they would not allow us to put up tents and the protest would end. But it has become 100 times bigger," he said.

Calling it a "decisive battle," Ranka said, "This battle is to end the arrogance of the government." He also slammed the way Delhi Police handle the July 20 protest, saying, "What Delhi Police did that day, people across the world saw."

In another claim he said that the protest had forced the government to change its stance. "We have made the government bow down. The very same government that was calling us 'cockroach' and 'virus'. People now are questioning the government. This is the victory of our protest", Ranka said. 

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