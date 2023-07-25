Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

Delhi-NCR: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad; check weather forecast

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

'Switch ON' to the New Phase of Light wit Loom Solar

The 10 Best Online Resume Builders in India [2023]

'Call us whatever you want...': Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi over his remarks on Opposition's INDIA alliance

PM Modi slammed the I.N.D.I.A calling it the most directionless the country has ever seen.

PTI

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the opposition alliance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said "call us what you want", but "we are INDIA" and "will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur".

PM Modi slammed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as the most directionless the country has ever seen and cited reviled names, such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister told a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that the conduct of the opposition has been such that as if it has decided to stay in the opposition for long.

Hitting back at Modi, Gandhi tweeted: "Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people." "We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur," the former Congress chief said.

 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri said the prime minister said even those with a design to divide the country had names like East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, but people will not be misled by these gimmicks.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said PM Modi told the BJP leaders that Indian National Congress and the East India Company were founded by foreigners. He said people were also using names, such as Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India, and their realities were quite different from what they tried to project.

READ | PM Modi makes 'East India Company, Indian Mujahideen' attack at Opposition's INDIA alliance

