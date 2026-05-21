Calcutta High Court upholds West Bengal slaughter restrictions ahead of Eid al-Adha

The Calcutta High Court refused to intervene in West Bengal’s notification restricting animal slaughter ahead of Eid al-Adha.

The Calcutta High Court has refused to interfere with a recent notification issued by the Government of West Bengal restricting the slaughter of certain animals ahead of Eid al-Adha, observing that the directive is in line with earlier judicial orders.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen held that the state’s May 13 notification only implemented directions already issued by the High Court in a 2018 ruling, which had attained finality.

Court Finds No Grounds To Intervene

The court noted that there was no legal basis to stay or strike down the notification, as it was consistent with previous judgments related to animal slaughter regulations.

The petitions had challenged guidelines issued under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control framework ahead of Bakrid, which is expected to be observed next week.

Restrictions On Animal Slaughter Explained

Under the notification, slaughter of bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, and buffaloes is prohibited unless the animals are certified as unfit for such purposes.

The court also noted that such slaughter, where permitted, must take place only in authorised facilities approved by the competent authorities. It further allowed officials to inspect premises to prevent unlawful slaughter activities.

State Directed To Ensure Proper Implementation

While declining to halt the notification, the bench observed that the state government must ensure proper administrative arrangements for issuing fitness certificates and maintaining necessary infrastructure.

The court added that if any gaps exist in implementation, the authorities should address them promptly to ensure compliance with legal requirements.

Petitioners Raise Religious Concerns

One of the petitions was filed by Trinamool Congress MLA Akhruzzaman, who argued that the restrictions could impact religious practices during Eid al-Adha, where animal sacrifice is traditionally observed.

The plea contended that the notification did not provide adequate exemptions under Section 12 of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, which allows the government to permit slaughter for religious purposes under specified conditions.

The petitioner further argued that for many households, larger animals such as buffaloes or bullocks are the only economically feasible option for fulfilling religious obligations.

Legal Framework And Next Steps

Section 12 of the Act empowers the state government to issue special or general orders permitting animal slaughter for religious purposes under regulated conditions.

With the court declining to intervene, the state notification remains in force, though the bench has indicated that administrative adequacy and enforcement mechanisms should be continuously reviewed by the authorities.