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Calcutta HC seeks Suvendhu Adhikari's response to Mamata Banerjee's plea against Bhabanipur election result

Justice Gaurang Kanth said the court was satisfied the election petition moved by Banerjee complies with the provisions of the Representation of People Act. Suvendhu Adhikari had defeated Banerjee by a margin of over 15,000 votes in the West Bengal assembly election held in April.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

Calcutta HC seeks Suvendhu Adhikari's response to Mamata Banerjee's plea against Bhabanipur election result
The Calcutta High Court (Photo: ANI).
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The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari's response to a petition filed by former CM Mamata Banerjee challenging Adhikari's election win from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency. Justice Gaurang Kanth said the court was satisfied that the election petition moved by Banerjee complies with the provisions of the Representation of People (RP) Act. Suvendhu Adhikari had defeated the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief by a margin of over 15,000 votes in the West Bengal assembly election held in April.

During Tuesday's hearing, the High Court also directed the preservation of CCTV footage of the counting centre, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines used in all polling booths across Bhabanipur. Senior advocate and TMC leader Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, who represented Banerjee, alleged that serious irregularities occurred during the vote count. Bandyopadhyay added that the returning officer (RO) of the Bhabanipur assembly constituency was appointed despite a conflict of interest and has since been posted to the Chief Minister's Office.

Suvendhu Adhikari, a former TMC leader and close aide of Mamata Banerjee, is West Bengal's first chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After the 2021 assembly election as well, Banerjee had filed a similar petition as she lost to Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes. The BJP has formed its first-ever government in West Bengal, bringing an end to the TMC's 15 years in power. The saffron party registered a resounding victory, bagging 208 seats and restricting the TMC to only 80 seats.

Since then, the TMC has faced significant rebellion and defections both at the state and the national level. Around 60 MLAs have openly rebelled and claimed to be the "real" Trinamool Congress. Similarly, 20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs have announced a merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens' Party of India (NCPI), saying they will support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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