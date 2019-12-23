Calcutta High Court orders Mamata govt to take down advertisements criticising CAA, NRC

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that all state-sponsored advertisements critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be removed from all public platforms.

The court ordered to take down all such advertisements until the hearing of the next plea on January 9.

Seven pleas were filed against the state-sponsored advertisements which claimed that the proposed NRC and new citizenship law will not be implemented in the state.

This comes as a setback for Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier stated in many of her public rallies that she would never allow the implementation of National Register of Citizens(NRC) in the state, and lent her voice to the recent protests against the controversial law.

Mamata Banerjee held several rallies in the state against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the proposed nationwide NRC.

Meanwhile, Banerjee's decision to voice her dissent against the amended law and the proposed NRC has made her fall from favour with the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Dhankar said that that West Bengal chief minister was "wasting public money" on its campaign against the above-mentioned measures taken by the Central Government.

She has also come under attack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing people from the Ramleela Maidan in Delhi, Modi on Sunday said, “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached out to the UN on the issue. A few years ago, she had stood up in the Parliament and asked to stop infiltration from Bangladesh and wanted help for the refugees coming in from Bangladesh.”

The Prime Minister went on to claim that Banerjee was spreading false rumours.

“I want to ask Mamata didi, what changed? Why're you spreading false rumours? Why are you so afraid? You must believe in the people of West Bengal. Why are you not trusting the people of your State? Today, she is questioning the Citizenship Amendment Bill. We understand why. The entire country is watching and understands who you're supporting,” he claimed.