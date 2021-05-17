Calcutta HC stays CBI court order granting bail to all four TMC members in Narada case

Calcutta High Court on Monday stayed the order of the special CBI Court which had granted interim bail to four top Trinamool Congress leaders - Madan Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Sovan Chatterjee in Narada case. The accused will remain in CBI custody till Wednesday.

The CBI Special Court had earlier granted bail to four TMC leaders who were arrested by the CBI.

In the morning, sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two Trinamool Congress ministers, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, along with present MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Corporation Mayor Sovon Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting tapes cases, in which several politicians and a high-ranked police officer were allegedly found accepting cash for providing unofficial favours to the company.

They were produced before the court through the virtual mode.

Earlier in the day, soon after the arrests took place, hundreds of TMC activists took out protest rallies in the city and elsewhere in West Bengal, flouting lockdown guidelines.

Aggrieved with the CBI move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also held a sit-in protest at the CBI office for four hours even as agitated Trinamool supporters pelted stones at the central forces besides burning tyres in protest against the arrests.

The Narada tapes, which were allegedly shot sometime in 2014, were made public in 2016, months before the state went to the polls. The purported videos showed about a dozen Trinamool leaders, MPs and ministers accepting cash on camera from the 'operator' of a fictitious company.