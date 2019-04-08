Calcutta HC gives relief to Abhishek Banerjee's wife in Customs Office case

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ruled in favour of Rujira Narula, wife of Trinamool Congress leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, stating that she will not appear before the Customs Office till July 31.During the hearing, the Bench led by Justice IP Mukherjee asked Customs officers "why it took so long to register a complaint against Rujira Narula when the incident took place on March 16?"

"Rujira will not appear before the Customs till July 31," the Bench added. The next hearing is scheduled for June 20. The court passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Rujira Narula in the Calcutta High Court challenging the summon issued by the Customs Office.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had stated that the Customs Office cannot take any coercive step against her. According to reports, Abhishek Banerjee's wife was held at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on the intervening night of March 15-16 allegedly for carrying gold without declaration and was let off after the police intervention.

Earlier, Abhishek had refuted the allegations of his wife being detained at the airport. Abhishek had said, "False allegations are being made against my wife of her being detained, receiving special assistance and moving out of the airport with 2 kg gold. These are all baseless and defamatory." (ANI)