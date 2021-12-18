CAG Report on NOIDA: Key findings on Group housing, Commercial plots, Sports city project

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India's performance audit report on the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) bring out serious lapses of probity, integrity and ethics in the governance of the Authority. Here are some key findings from the CAG report.

Group housing

As per the report, the Noida authority allotted 67 group housing plots over an area of 71.03 lakh sq km.

These were sub-divided into 113 projects, out of which 71 were either incomplete or partially complete.

Of the 1,30,005 flats, an occupancy certificate was not issued for 44% of flats due to which homebuyers did not get possession of their flats.

The report also said that the Noida Authority failed to take action against builders with huge dues.

Instead, of taking statutory action Noida made multiple allotments to group companies of Amrapali and Unitech.

These groups were in default of payment of dues for earlier allotments to the tune of Rs 9828.49 crore as of March 31, 2020.

Commercial plots

The audit found that allotment of commercial plots was done to a few select groups during the audit time period.

79.83% of total allotments in this category made during the period 2005-18 were to three groups - Wave, Three C and Logix.

Despite repeated violations and outstanding dues of Rs 14,958.45 crore, Noida failed to take action against these groups.

Sports city project

It was launched without proper approvals and in deviation from its primary mandate of the development of an industrial township.

The CAG audit found that Noida allotted four plots during 2011-16 for the integrated development of four sports cities.

The allotment was made with the aim of holding marquee sports events like the National Games, Commonwealth Games and Asiad Games.

Three golf courses of nine holes each and one International Cricket Stadium were planned.

It was later discovered that the 65-acre golf course establishment was not possible, while there were no signs of the cricket stadium.

The audit found that instead of sports activities, precedence was given to housing projects in the area.