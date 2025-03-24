Accusing former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed him for the closure of bus routes and a decline in revenue while highlighting an increase in government grants to DTC.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused former CM Arvind Kejriwal of corruption after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), highlighted financial mismanagement, including bus route closures, rising costs, and increased grants, demanding a detailed investigation.

"Kejriwal came saying he will remove corruption, now we open any book and there's only corruption, corruption and only corruption," Sirsa said.

Lashing out at the AAP government, Sirsa pointed out that the Delhi High Court had stated that there should be a fleet of 11,000 buses. "But apart from two electric buses, you did not bring a single DTC bus," he said.

Sirsa further criticised AAP for the closure of bus routes and a decline in revenue while highlighting an increase in government grants to DTC.

"Buses could run on only 468 routes out of Rs 814. 914 crore came from DTC in 2015-16, but now Rs 550 crore are coming. Delhi government used to give Rs 1174 crore grant to DTC in 2015-16, which was increased to Rs 2320 crore but no one knows where the money is going.

Earlier, it used to cost Rs 213 per km to run a bus, which the Kejriwal government increased to Rs 487 per km. No calculator can tell how this calculation was done," Sirsa said.

He also demanded a thorough probe, stating, "The CAG report screams about how much corruption was done."

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, demanded that the discussion on the CAG report be held on Wednesday, arguing that the opposition needed time to review it.

"The report was presented today, so everyone should have time to study it. All members, whether ruling or opposition, should get time to read the report," Atishi said.

However, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta refused to delay the discussion, stating, "We will continue the discussion on this CAG report the day after tomorrow as well. But today, some members wanted to speak on it."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on DTC, which evaluates key operational and financial aspects of the corporation, identifying inefficiencies and areas needing improvement.

It examines fleet management, revenue generation, operational sustainability, and adherence to public transport policies.

