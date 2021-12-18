CAG audit report findings: How NOIDA diverted from its main objective?

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India's performance audit report contain six chapters including general planning, acquisition of land, pricing of properties, allotment of properties and internal control. The report states that NOIDA was formed with the objective of creating a planned, integrated and modern industrial city that is well connected with Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) in April 1976 under Section 3 of the UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976. The basic objective of NOIDA was to create a planned, integrated and modern industrial city that is well connected with Delhi.

Though the authority came into operation in April 1976, it was only in July 2017 that the UP government entrusted the audit of Noida to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). In January, the Uttar Pradesh government, appointed CAG as the sole auditor for NOIDA from the year 2005-06 onwards.

How Noida Authority diverted from its main objective?

The CAG report cites that New Okhla Industrial Development Authority has the mandate to develop industrial areas.

However, development and allocation of land for industrial purposes did not receive priority and only 23% area was developed for industrial activities.

Instead, residential development has been the predominant activity with 52% land allocation as of March 2020.

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority prepared the Master Plan - 2031 without a corresponding regional plan in place.

The authority proceeded with the implementation of the unapproved master plan, despite the adverse observations by the NCRPB.

It did not address the concerns and observations raised by the chief town and country planner (CTCP) and National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

The report noticed that land acquisition under Land Acquisition Act, 1894, by the authority was predominantly based on the use of the urgency clause.

Approximately 80% of the land was acquired by using the urgency clause provision.

The CAG audit report pointed out that the policy framework for the pricing of properties in Noida had a serious gap.

Neither was any guideline prescribed by the UP government nor did it prepare its own costing norms or adopt guidelines of similar authority.