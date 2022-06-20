Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Cable car stuck mid-air in Himachal Pradesh, several tourists stranded

So far, two people have been rescued and an operation to rescue the remaining nine people is underway in Himachal Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

Cable car stuck mid-air in Himachal Pradesh, several tourists stranded
Representational image

Eleven tourists got stuck mid-air in a cable car in Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo following a technical snag. However, two people have been rescued and an operation to rescue the remaining nine people is underway. 

The cable car of the resort Timber Trail, located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway, in Solan district is stranded mid-air for over an hour. Two of the tourists have been rescued by hanging a rope, an official said.

 

"6-7 tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and police team are monitoring the situation," said Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police.

Further information into the case is underway. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will shortly reach the spot, as per reports.

The cable car is a popular feature of the Timber Trail private resort, about 35 kilometres from Chandigarh on the route to Kasauli and Shimla. 

In April this year, three people died after tourists were stuck in cable cars in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district for more than 40 hours.

READ | Agnipath scheme: Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment, registration begins from July

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.