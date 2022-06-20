Cable car stuck mid-air in Himachal Pradesh, several tourists stranded

Representational image

Eleven tourists got stuck mid-air in a cable car in Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo following a technical snag. However, two people have been rescued and an operation to rescue the remaining nine people is underway.

The cable car of the resort Timber Trail, located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway, in Solan district is stranded mid-air for over an hour. Two of the tourists have been rescued by hanging a rope, an official said.

WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Rescue operation underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail where a cable car trolly with tourists is stuck mid-air.



2 people have been rescued, 9 are still stranded. NDRF team shortly to reach the spot: Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli pic.twitter.com/gygYHK0II0 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

"6-7 tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and police team are monitoring the situation," said Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police.

Further information into the case is underway. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will shortly reach the spot, as per reports.

The cable car is a popular feature of the Timber Trail private resort, about 35 kilometres from Chandigarh on the route to Kasauli and Shimla.

In April this year, three people died after tourists were stuck in cable cars in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district for more than 40 hours.

READ | Agnipath scheme: Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment, registration begins from July