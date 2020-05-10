Cabinet Secy chairs a meeting with Chief, Health Secretaries of all states/UTs to review COVID-19 preparations

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday chaired a meeting with chief secretaries and health secretaries of all states and union territories to review their status of COVID-19 management through video conferencing.

According to the official press release, Gauba noted that over 350 Shramik special trains have been run by railways carrying 3.5 lakh migrant workers. He requested state governments to cooperate with railways in running of more Shramik special trains.

He also acknowledged the cooperation of states on the return of Indians from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The Cabinet Secretary further emphasised that movements of doctors, nurses and paramedics should be totally unhindered and all steps must be taken to facilitate and protect the corona warriors.

In response, the chief secretaries spoke about the situation in their respective states and stressed that while protection is required from COVID-29, the economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.

Both the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has climbed to 62,939. This number included 2,109 deaths and 19,357 people who have been cured and discharged. The active cases at present are 41,472.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India's recovery rate from the COVID-19 disease is around 29.9%, insisting that "one out of every three hospitalised patients" have recovered from COVID-19 in the country till date.