Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness to deal with Cyclone ‘Bulbul’; Coast Guard, Navy deployed

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday held a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparedness to deal with Severe cyclone ‘Bulbul’over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to affect coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds reaching up to 110-120 kmph and tidal waves up to 1.5 metre, are expected, IMD has said.

Cyclone 'Bulbul' has intensified into 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' and is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal on November 8 and 9, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal as fishing operations along Odisha-West Bengal coasts have been suspended till forenoon of November 10.

‘Bulbul’ currently lays over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal, about 260 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 390 km south-southwest of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 510 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), the IMD said. It is very likely to intensify further till early morning of Saturday morning and move nearly northwards.

It is very likely to then re-curve northeastwards and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh Coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta by midnight of November 9 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph, the weather agency said in a bulletin.

As of 5:30 pm on Friday, it has a wind speed of 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph.

During the NCMC meeting, the Cabinet Secretary was told that necessary preparations have been made by them, and, SDRF and Fire Service teams have been positioned. Fishing operations have been suspended and people in low lying areas being evacuated to shelter homes. While 14 teams of NDRF have been positioned, additional teams are being deployed at the request of states. The Ministry of Defence informed that teams of Coast Guard, Indian Navy are already deployed and Army and Air Force are on standby.