Cabinet Secretary reviews COVID-19 situation in 13 worst-affected cities

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday held a meeting with Municipal Commissioners, District Magistrates of 13 cities worst hit by COVID-19 pandemic to review the situation.

The 13 worst-affected cities in the country are: Mumbai (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Delhi (UT), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Thane (Maharashtra), Pune (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), Kolkata/Howrah (West Bengal), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) and Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu).

These 13 cities constitute about 70% of the total positive cases in the country.

Mumbai in Maharashtra has 33,835 total cases while 1,044 patients succumbed to the disease. Delhi has 15,257 cases and 303 deaths while Tamil Nadu capital Chennai has 12,203 COVID-19 cases.

In the meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, measures taken by the officials and the staff of the municipal corporations for the management of COVID-19 cases were reviewed, the Cabinet Secretariat said in a press release.

The central government has already issued guidelines on the management of COVID-19 in urban settlements.

Highlights of this strategy include work on high-risk factors, indices such as confirmation rate, fatality rate, doubling rate, tests per million people etc, it said.

Centre has stressed that containment zones are to be geographically defined based on factors like mapping of cases and contacts and their geographical dispersion. This would enable in demarcating a well-defined perimeter and enforcing the strict protocol of lockdown, the statement added.

Municipal corporations can decide if residential colonies, mohallas, municipal wards or police-station areas, municipal zones, towns can be designated as containment zones, as required, ut further said.

The cities were advised that the area should be appropriately defined by the district administration and local urban body with technical inputs from the local level.

Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories concerned attended the meeting.