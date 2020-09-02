Cabinet gives nod to 'Mission Karmayogi', National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to Mission Karmayogi - National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building. Announcing the decision, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the scheme will lay the foundation for capacity building for civil servants. The government insists that the scheme will help bureaucrats of the country to remain entrenched in Indian culture while they learn from best practices across the world.

Sources privy to the formulation of the scheme tell that Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare the Indian Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent, and technology-enabled.

Briefing the media this afternoon, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, the Karmayogi scheme will be the biggest Human Resource development programme of the government.

The institutional framework will consist of Prime Minister's Public Human Resources (HR) Council, Capacity Building Commission, Special Purpose Vehicle for owning and operating the digital assets, and the technological platform for online training, and Coordination Unit headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

The Public Human Resources Council consisting of select Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, eminent public HR practitioners, thinkers, global thought leaders, and Public Service functionaries will serve as the apex body for providing strategic direction to the task of Civil Services Reform and capacity building. The Capacity Building Commission has been proposed with a view to ensuring a uniform approach in managing and regulating the capacity building ecosystem on a collaborative and co-sharing basis. To cover around 46 lakh Central employees, a sum of Rs 510.86 crore will be spent over a period of 5 years from 2020-21 to 2024-25. The expenditure is partly funded by multilateral assistance to the tune of USD 50 million. A wholly owned Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be set up. The SPV will create and operationalize the content, market place, and manage key business services of the iGOT-Karmayogi platform. The Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister has also approved the introduction in Parliament of the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 in which five languages will be official languages. These are Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, and English. Briefing the media, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi, and Kashmiri as official languages in Jammu and Kashmir is not only a fulfillment of a long-pending public demand but is also in keeping with the spirit of equality.