Cabinet gives nod to Data Protection Bill, likely to be tabled in Parliament this winter session

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the data protection bill, and it will be tabled in the current winter session of the Parliament.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday.

Last week, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said a "robust" and "balanced" data protection law will soon be tabled in the Parliament.

The bill will contain guidelines about the collection, storage, and protection of data in the hostile climate of data theft, and breach of privacy in the online medium.

This comes amid the WhatsApp snooping controversy, where Israeli spyware Pegasus allegedly spied on Indian journalists and activists on the message sharing app.

Although snooping of WhatsApp through spyware Pegasus has perturbed the whole world, it has also created a political storm in India where the software was allegedly used to spy upon journalists, social activists, professors, and lawyers.

The Opposition has alleged that the company sells this spyware merely to governments, and posed questions as to how it reached India and who bought it?

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed media reports suggesting that the government was behind the cyberattack on Indian journalists and activists.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a stern warning to those spreading rumours about the government in this regard, the Home Ministry said, ''Some statements have appeared based on reports in media regarding breach of privacy of Indian citizens on WhatsApp. Attempts to malign government for reported breach are completely misleading. The government will take action against any intermediary for breach of privacy.''

WhatsApp has already filed a case against the Israeli firm - NSO Group - at a US Federal Court alleging the malicious cyberattacks with the spyware 'Pegasus', claiming the firm installed spyware on users' phones and targeted human rights defenders, journalists, political dissidents, diplomats, and government officials.

The Israeli firm, which makes software for surveillance, has rejected these allegations.

Earlier in 2018, the Justice BN Srikrishna Committee had recommended storing one copy of all personal data in India, while critical information can be stored only locally. However, the definition of 'critical personal data' has been left for the government to decide.

The draft Bill has also suggested measures for safeguarding personal information, defines obligations of data processors as also rights of individuals, and proposes penalties for violation.