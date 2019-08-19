'Cabinet expansion tomorrow, will get final list from Amit Shah in few hours,' says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 is yet to form his Cabinet. His move has been criticised by the opposition leaders who have alleged that the scale and quality of relief work in flood-hit Karnataka is being hampered due to the lack of ministers.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that Cabinet expansion would take place tomorrow as he will receive the final list from BJP president Amit Shah in next 2-3 hours.

"Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit Bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow," Yediyurappa told ANI.

Yediyurappa who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 is yet to form his Cabinet. His move has been criticised by the opposition leaders who have alleged that the scale and quality of relief work in flood-hit Karnataka is being hampered due to the lack of ministers.

"Is this what the BJP means by 'minimum government'? A cabinet without cabinet ministers? Will BS Yediyurappa wake up and stop our state from being mocked across the country? Karnataka needs a government. If BS Yediyurappa can't form one, he should step down," the Karnataka Congress had tweeted.

The Karnataka Chief Minister had earlier met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised him about the flood situation in Karnataka and other issues. Shah had also conducted an aerial survey to review the situation of the state following incessant rains.