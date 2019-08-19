'Cabinet expansion tomorrow, will get final list from Amit Shah in few hours,' says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Headlines

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

'Trying to persuade me': Sharad Pawar says NCP will not go with BJP

'Kohli wanted to win, but...': Former Pakistan skipper drops bombshell ahead of Asia Cup

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

'Left no stone unturned to make Bengal backward': JP Nadda attacks CM Mamata Banerjee

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

Meet Roshini Sangwan, woman who weight lifts even at 68 with trainer son

Superfoods to increase sperm count

Diabetes tips: Worst foods for diabetic patients

Meet the beautiful wife of legendary bowler

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

HomeIndia

India

'Cabinet expansion tomorrow, will get final list from Amit Shah in few hours,' says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 is yet to form his Cabinet. His move has been criticised by the opposition leaders who have alleged that the scale and quality of relief work in flood-hit Karnataka is being hampered due to the lack of ministers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2019, 01:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that Cabinet expansion would take place tomorrow as he will receive the final list from BJP president Amit Shah in next 2-3 hours.

"Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit Bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow," Yediyurappa told ANI.

Yediyurappa who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 is yet to form his Cabinet. His move has been criticised by the opposition leaders who have alleged that the scale and quality of relief work in flood-hit Karnataka is being hampered due to the lack of ministers.

"Is this what the BJP means by 'minimum government'? A cabinet without cabinet ministers? Will BS Yediyurappa wake up and stop our state from being mocked across the country? Karnataka needs a government. If BS Yediyurappa can't form one, he should step down," the Karnataka Congress had tweeted.

The Karnataka Chief Minister had earlier met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised him about the flood situation in Karnataka and other issues. Shah had also conducted an aerial survey to review the situation of the state following incessant rains.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Odisha: 16 students injured in lightning strike in Kendrapara

Gadar 2 movie review: Sunny Deol turns back the clock in loud, hyperviolent film that brilliantly plays to the gallery

Independence Day 2023: When was 'Jana Gana Mana' adopted as India's National Anthem?

Meet world’s oldest billionaire: 101-year-old WWII pilot founded Rs 29000 crore firm, not an Indian, his net worth is...

Meet woman who set Guinness World Record for longest beard on a female

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE