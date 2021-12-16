Cabinet clears bill to raise women's legal marriage age from 18 to 21 after task force proposal

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. Presently it is 18 years for women and 21 years for men. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first shared the plan during his Independence Day address of 2020.

The proposal is based on recommendations submitted to Niti Aayog by a task force set by the Centre to examine matters pertaining to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate), improvement of nutritional levels and related issues. The Centre's task force is headed by Jaya Jaitly.

According to reports, after the Cabinet's approval on the matter, the Government will introduce an amendment to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and consequently bring amendments to the Special Marriage Act and personal laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

The task force's recommendation came after extensive consultations with experts and with young adults, especially young women as the decision affects them directly. However, the task force did get some objections from certain quarters. The task force was set up in June 2020 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It includes Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul and Secretaries of the WCD, Health and Education ministries and of the Legislative Department.

The committee has also recommended sex education be formalised and introduced in the school curriculum. Training of women in polytechnic institutes, skills and business training and livelihood enhancement has also been recommended as means to ensure that an increase in marriageable age can be implemented.