Cabinet approves Ordinance to make acts of violence against health workers cognisable and non-bailable offence

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar informed on Wednesday that an ordinance will be brought in through which an accused involved in the attack on healthcare workers could be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years in imprisonment depending on the grievousness of the injuries.

"Amendment to be made to Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Ordinance will be implemented. Such crime will now be cognizable & non-bailable. Investigation will be done within 30 days. Accused can be sentenced from 3 months-5 yrs & penalised from Rs 50,000 upto Rs 2 Lakh," Prakash Javdekar said.

"In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years. They can be penalised from Rs 1 Lakhs to Rs 5 Lakhs," he added.

He said that health care workers are 'trying to save the country', adding that 'incident of violence or harrasamement' against them will not be tolerated., "Health workers who are trying to save the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. No incident of violence or harassment, against them, will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it'll be implemented after President's sanction," Javdekar said.

He further said that if any damage is caused to vehicles or clinics associated with the COVID-19 healthcare facility, compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused.

There has been a growing trend in the country of health care workers being attacked or not being allowed to enter their homes fearing the spread of the virus in the locality. Recently in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, an ambulance carrying family members of a deceased COVID-19 patient on April 15 pelted with stones that left a few of the medical staff gravely injured. A police team that reached the spot to evacuate the medical personnel were also pelted with stones.

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a medical team visiting the area to screen residents in the area for coronavirus infection was attacked by an angry mob of locals. Two women doctors were injured in the attack.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier warned citizens against mistreating healthcare professionals, especially during this time of crisis when they are risking their own lives to protect everyone else. Modi had referred to the doctors and other health workers as "incarnations of God" who were fighting the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in India at the frontlines.