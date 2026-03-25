Cabinet approves modified UDAN scheme: 100 airports, 200 helipads planned worth Rs 28840 crore for 10 years

The Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi approved the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Modified UDAN for a period of 10 years with a total outlay of Rs 28,840 crore, with the budgetary support of the Central Government.The Modified UDAN Scheme has been approved from the period of FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36.

The Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi approved the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Modified UDAN for a period of 10 years with a total outlay of Rs 28,840 crore, with the budgetary support of the Central Government.The Modified UDAN Scheme has been approved from the period of FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36.

This decision will result in enhanced regional air connectivity tounderserved and unserved areas; boost economic growth, trade and tourism in tier 2 and 3 cities; support affordable air travel for common citizens; and improve emergency response and healthcare access in remote and hilly regions. It help greater viability and sustainability for regional aerodromes and airline operators; promote indigenous aerospace sector under Atmanirbhar Bharat and help achieve the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ goal.

100 airports to be developed

It is proposed to develop 100 airports from existing unserved airstrips to enhance regional connectivity under the Modified UDAN Scheme, in line with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of infrastructure expansion and transforming India into a globally competitive aviation ecosystem, with a total outlay of Rs 12,159 crore over the next eight years.

Given the high recurring operation and maintenance costs and limited revenue streams for Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-only aerodromes, the Scheme proposes to provide O&M support for three years capped at Rs.3.06 crore per annum per airport and Rs. 0.90 crore per annum per heliport/water aerodrome, estimated at Rs. 2,577 crore for around 441 aerodromes.

200 helipads worth Rs 3661 crore to be developed in hilly, remote areas

Moreover, to address connectivity challenges in hilly, remote, island and aspirational regions, the Scheme proposes developing 200 modern helipads at Rs 15 crore each, amounting to a total requirement of Rs 3,661 crore over the next eight years (inflation-adjusted), focused on priority and aspirational districts to improve last-mile connectivity and emergency response.

Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, airline operators receive financial support in the form of VGF for operating awarded routes. Recognising the need for longer market development, VGF support to airline operators is proposed amounting to Rs 10,043 crore over 10 years, according to the Cabinet.

To address the shortage of small fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, the scheme also proposes to procure two HAL Dhruv helicopters for Pawan Hans and two HAL Dornier aircraft for Alliance Air. The original UDAN Scheme was launched in October 2016 with the objective of making air travel affordable and strengthening connectivity to tier 2 and 3 cities.

Over the nine years of implementation, 663 routes have been operationalised across 95 airports, heliports and water aerodromes (as on February 28, 2026). More than 3.41 lakh flights have been operated, carrying 162.47 lakh passengers.

(IANS inputs)