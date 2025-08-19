Cabinet approves major airport project, with 1,000 peak hour capacity, total capacity is..., located in..., know features

Parag Tyagi fulfills late wife Shefali Jariwala's incomplete dream, promises to help...: 'Keep praying and..
INDIA
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the proposal of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of the Green Field Airport at Kota-Bundi (Rajasthan) at an estimated cost of Rs 1507.00 Crore. Kota, situated on the banks of the Chambal River, is recognised as the industrial capital of Rajasthan. In addition, Kota is renowned as the Educational Coaching Hub of India.
According to an official release, the Government of Rajasthan has transferred 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the development of a Greenfield Airport, suitable for the operation of A-321 type aircraft. The project includes construction of a Terminal Building spanning an area of 20,000 sqm capable of handling 1000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP) with annual capacity of 2 million passengers per annum (MPPA), runway 11/29 of dimensions 3200m x 45m, apron with 07 parking bays for A-321 type aircraft, two Link Taxiways, ATC cum Technical Block, fire station, car park and allied works.
Kota's prominence in educational and industrial sectors makes the Greenfield Airport a critical infrastructure project, aimed at addressing the anticipated traffic growth in the region. The existing Kota Airport is under the ownership of Airports Authority of India (AAI). It comprises a runway (08/26) of dimensions 1220 m x 38 m, suitable for Code 'B' aircraft (such as DO-228), and an apron capable of accommodating two such aircraft.
The terminal building spans an area of 400 sqm and is capable of handling 50 passengers during peak hours. The existing airport cannot be developed for commercial operations due to inadequate land availability and urbanisation around the airport.
