CAB Protests: All trains from Guwahati to upper Assam region cancelled

All trains from Guwahati towards the upper Assam region have been cancelled, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the North-East Frontier Railway said on Thursday, in view of the violent protests in Assam and the rest of the Northeast. Earlier, several local organisations had also called for 'Rail Roko', stopping trains as a demonstration of protest.

According to updates, the city of Guwahati and the Dibrugarh district have been placed under indefinite curfew since Wednesday, until normalcy returns to the region, which has been witnessing violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). The administration has also suspended mobile internet services for 24 hours from 7 PM on Wednesday in ten districts of Assam - Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro), and Kamrup. Moreover, several flights to Guwahati and Dibrugarh have also been cancelled on Thursday.

Assam has been witnessing violent protests in the wake of the CAB getting the nod of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Several from the Northeast have claimed that the bill endangers the native identity of the indigenous people. The claim has, in turn, been refuted by BJP leaders.

"I sincerely appeal to all sections of people of Assam to maintain peace and tranquillity. It's our cultural, social & spiritual tradition. I have a firm belief that people of Assam, as usual, will maintain peace for all time to come," appealed Assam CM Sarbananada Sonowal.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi assured the people of Assam that they need not worry due to the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill as the government is committed to protecting the rights, unique culture, identity of the Assamese people.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with a 125-105 vote share, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha following a 12-hour long debate.

125 votes fell in favour of the Bill, while 105 votes were against it. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight. The House began its discussions on the bill from 2 PM onwards.

The Bill aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.