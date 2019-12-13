CAB protest: Curfew relaxed in Assam's Guwahati, Dibrugarh till 1 pm; mobile internet remains suspended

Curfew in two Assam districts Guwahati and Dibrugarh have been relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm on Friday as normalcy is returning in the state.

The district administration on Thursday imposed indefinite curfew following massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 which was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after its passage in Lok Sabha on Monday.

However, protests have erupted in the north-eastern states as agitators took to streets damaging public property by setting ablaze buses, tyres and other vehicles.

While the curfew has been relaxed between 8 am to 1 pm, suspension of internet services has been extended for another 48 hours in districts including Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup metro and Kamrup.

Several flights were cancelled and train services got affected due to violent protests in the northeastern states on Thursday.

In order to ensure people of Assam and northeast, PM Modi took to Twitter and said that they need not worry due to the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill and gave them confidence that their culture, integrity, identity will be protected.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal also assured Assamese people saying, "We are resolutely committed to protecting the identity, rights, heritage and culture of the Assamese people."

"My appeal to all, let us together continue on the path of progress and keep alive our ancient values of peace, harmony and brotherhood," Sonowal said.