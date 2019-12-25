CAA protests: Yediyurappa takes U-turn on ex-gratia announced for kin of two people killed in Mangaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday took a U-turn on ex-gratia announced for the kin of the two people who were killed in police firing during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Mangaluru last week.

Jalil Kudroli, 49, and Nousheen, 23, were killed on Thursday at a private hospital following the bullet injuries they sustained in police firing.

Yediyurappa had announced Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the two people on Sunday.

However, he backtracked on Wednesday and said the compensation will be decided only after the Crime Investigation Department (CID) inquiry.

"We have not yet decided to give the exgratia to the family members of those killed in the police firing because giving criminals exgratia is an unpardonable crime in itself. Earlier, the government had decided to give them compensation, but now we have withdrawn it," the chief minister was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

The report quoted a source as saying that there was pressure on him to withdraw as the BJP governments in the other two states had not announced any compensation.

Twenty-five people have been killed across the country during protests - 18 in Uttar Pradesh, two in Karnataka and five in Assam - all in BJP-ruled states.

Several BJP leaders in Karnataka have openly blamed the protesters and have said that they belong to a certain community.

"Why don't you ask that one Community members to protest peacefully? Why pelt stones at Public and Police? Unlike you @siddaramaiah Avare, @compolmlr aren't wearing Communal Glasses to target any Religion or Community. Stop Your "Dirty Politics", don't politicize Police," Karnataka minister CT Ravi said in response to a tweet by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.