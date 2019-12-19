CAA India's internal issue, no discussion during 2+2 meeting with US: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said there was no discussion in the Citizenship Amendment Act during the 2+2 Ministerial meeting between India and the US in Washington DC as the new law is an internal issue.

The second India-US 2+2 dialogue was held in Washington DC on Wednesday as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo along with Defense Secretary Mark Esper hosted their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the dialogue at the State Department's headquarters.

Asked if Mike Pompeo raised the CAA matter in the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "This issue, being an internal matter of India, was not discussed in the 2+2 meeting."

Addressing reporters in Delhi during weekly briefing, Kumar said the matter was discussed during Jaishankar's meeting with the US Congress members and during the minister's interaction with the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

He, however, said he was not aware of the specifics of the discussion.

"I'm not aware of the specifics of what was discussed in EAM's meeting with the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. But our perspective on the Act has been shared with the US interlocutors, including the US Congress," the MEA spokesperson said.

We've highlighted the points which we have articulated in Parliament and subsequently which has been repeated by the PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) Home Minister (Amit Shah). I can only say that in the context of his meeting with the members of the US Congress, EAM shared our perspectives on this issue," he added.

The massive protests that have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious law have garnered traction in the American media including front-page coverage by some leading newspapers.

The contentious law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.