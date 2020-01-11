CAA discriminatory and divisive, purpose is to divide Indians on religious lines: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi attacked the BJP government and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of making 'provocative statements'.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-ruled Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are making 'provocative statements'.

The remarks were made at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting where current political situation, including the protests against the CAA and the NRC, and the violence in various campuses, including at JNU, were discussed.

In her opening remarks, the Congress president urged the CWC to "categorically declare that millions of Congress workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of India in their struggle for equality, equal protection of the laws, justice and dignity" as the CAA is "a big issue before us."

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

"The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines," she said.

"Thousands of young men and women, especially students, have realised the grave harm the CAA implementation will cause. They have taken to the streets braving the cold as well as the police brutalities. I salute their courage, their abiding faith in the values of the Constitution of India, and their determination to defend and protect those values. We are inspired by their struggle," she said.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the new law. Some of the protests, most of them in Uttar Pradesh where 19 people have been killed, turned violent, following which the police launched a massive crackdown arresting hundreds of protesters across the state.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

"As the students protest gains momentum, it is clear that the government is digging in its heels. Not a day passes without the Home Minister, and on some days the Prime Minister himself, making provocative statements," the Congress president added.

Expressing concern over the "alarming" in some states, Mrs Gandhi singled out Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

"We are appalled by the police excesses and use of brute force in many towns of UP, in Jamia Millia, in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Delhi University, Gujarat University, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru," she said.

Offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in police action during protests, the Congress chief said, "We have no faith that either the UP state government or the LG of Delhi will bring the culprits to justice. We, therefore, demand that a comprehensive high-powered Commission should be constituted to enquire into the incidents connected with the anti-CAA protests and justice to the affected persons."

Sonia Gandhi also attacked the government over the proposed nationwide NRC and called the National Population Register (NPR) a "benign" exercise.

In form and content, PR 2020 is a disguised NRC, she said, adding that in states where Congress is in power, "we must take a wise and uniform decision on NPR."

Speaking on the issue of the economic situation in the country, she said, "As for the state of the economy, it seems to me that the government has neither the wisdom nor the will to take measures to stop the downslide in the economy which is causing untold misery to practically all sections of society."

Calling for lifting the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, Mrs Gandhi said, "It is a matter of anguish and concern that the people in Jammu & Kashmir continue to be denied their fundamental rights while the Government makes farcical claims of normalcy and arranges guided tours of diplomats."

"Former Chief Ministers and senior leaders of mainstream Parties continue to be in detention. The shut down in the valley is now in its fifth month. It is important that the fundamental rights of the citizens are respected and restrictions are lifted," she added.

She also expressed grave concern on the shocking developments in West Asia and the "outbreak of hostilities between the USA and Iran."

"For India, much is at stake - our energy security and the welfare of large Indian Diaspora. Any escalation of the conflict will have serious consequences for the region and the world. We hope that the current situation will be diffused," she said.