C Vijayakumar: CEO who earned HCL Rs 273 crore per day revenue; his earnings were Rs 36 lakh per day

HCL Technologies, India's third largest IT service provider, earned a net profit of Rs 3983 crore for the quarter that ended in March. The revenue jumped to Rs 26,606 crore. Buoyed with the results, the board of directors announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for the year 2023-2024. The company is based in Noida. Its EBITA rose to Rs 4836 crore.

The company bagged 13 large deals in the quarter whose contract value was over two billion dollars. In FY 2023, the company earned a revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore. C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD of the company, called the performance steller. He said the company showed an industry leading revenue of 16 percent. Who is C Vijayakumar?

C Vijayakumar is among the highest paid business honchos in India. He is an engineer by training. He is a graduate in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from P.S.G. College of Technology, Tamil Nadu, India. He currently lives in New Jersey due to the operational requirements of his company. He joined HCL three decades ago.

He has been the member of the core team. He was part of the team that made India's fully automated trading network at the National Stock Exchange.

Before being the CEO, he headed HCL's infrastructure services business. He was also among the founding team of HCL Comnet. He is also the member of the World Economic Forum's IT Governor's Community. He is also a board member of the US-India Business Council.

At HCL, he worked on internet of things, cloud computing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. In the year 2020, he was adjudged as the best CEO of the Year.

Last year, his total earnings were Rs 131.08 crore, making him one of the highest paid executives in the world. He warned 2 million dollars as base salary, 2 million dollars as variable pay. He joined as the MD of the company after HCL founder Shiv Nadar stepped down.

He did his schooling from The Lawrence School in Lovedale, Ooty.