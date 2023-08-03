Headlines

Bzinga offers a host of simple, fun yet challenging games that are designed to keep you coming back for more

"Bzinga Winning Strategies: How to Play & Win!

Get Ready to Bzinga: Play, Win, and Earn Big Rewards Every Day!

Pay parity will be achieved when we make Wonder Woman-like film that does as well as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: Kajol

Lok Sabha passes Delhi services bill; Amit Shah slams INDIA bloc, says 'You may find more allies but...'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

Welcome to Bzinga, designed for those who want to win more by spending less and having more fun! With thousands of different types of products which are added every day. You can participate in games, auctions & win branded products. Unlike normal auctions where the highest bid wins, on Bzinga, the LOWEST & UNIQUE BID WINS! Yes, you read that right! 

There are multiple ways to play and win on Bzinga – you can choose to play games all day, participate in auctions, refer a friend to win a flat reward, you are rewarded for your participation in auctions too. 

On Bzinga, you can participate in Standard or Prime auctions, each with two distinct features. In Prime auctions, you have to book a slot and you get free bids whereas in Standard auctions, you can start with the auctions immediately. 

Placing bids on Bzinga is as easy as pie!  

All you need to do is pick a product from the given auction categories and book your auction. Now, the real fun begins! While placing the bid, make sure that you enter Unique & Low bids.  

At Bzinga, uniqueness matters! Don't just bid the minimum amount, because someone else might place the same bid. Instead, try to find a unique bid that is lowest amongst all unique bids. 

Explore Diverse Categories: Find Your Perfect Reward! Bzinga offers an extraordinary variety of categories to choose from, making every auction an engaging experience.  

Bzinga is for everyone! Whether you're a tech enthusiast eyeing the latest Apple products at "Apple Dhamaka" or a gamer wanting to upgrade your gaming setup at “Gamers Paradise” or want to kickass your fitness journey by winning chic activewear, Bzinga caters to all interests. 

So, if you are looking for a fun and engaging gaming app where you can exciting products then Bzinga is your go to destination. Start your winning journey now! 

