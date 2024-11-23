In Wayanad, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has currently got 1,65,487 votes and is currently leading by a margin of almost 1,08,558 votes

Congress candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is currently leading by over one lakh votes while the BJP has gained a lead on Nanded seat in Maharashtra, as per the early trends of the Election Commission.

In Wayanad, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has currently got 1,65,487 votes and is currently leading by a margin of almost 1,08,558 votes. CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri is in the second spot and BJP candidate Navya Haridas on third.

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.In Maharashtra's Nanded Lok Sabha seat, the BJP is ahead of the Congress.

BJP's Santukrao Marotrao Hambarde is leading by a margin of 5,983 votes against Congress candidate Chavan Ravindra Vasantrao. The voter turnout for the Nanded Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra was recorded at 53.78 per cent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, he BJP-led Mahayuti alliance crossed the halfway mark at 10 am leading in 172 seats so far, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is trailing with 47 seats as per trends by the Elections Commission of India. According to initial results, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in 53 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 33, and the BJP has the most, leading in 100 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RYSWP), party of the maha Yuti alliance has one seat.

Meanwhile, in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 12 seats, Congress in 17 seats, and the UBT Sena in 18 seats. Samajwadi Party, which is part of the Aghadi alliance notched up 2 seats.

Other parties, including Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), are leading in three seats. The Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) is leading in two seats, and Swatantra Bharat Paksha (SBP) are each leading in one seat. These smaller parties are likely to support the MVA alliance.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)