Bypolls in 8 Assembly seats across 7 states to be held on Nov 11: Check list, counting dates here

INDIA
By-elections to take place in eight assembly constituencies, including in Rajasthan, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha.
Along with the Bihar elections schedule, the Election Commission has also announced by-elections in eight assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha. The by-elections are to be held on November 11 in these seats, and the counting of votes is to take place on November 14. Elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and counting will be done on November 14.
By-elections (also known as bypolls) are used to fill elected offices that have become vacant between general elections.
In Rajasthan, the Anta seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena was disqualified following his conviction and three-year prison sentence for pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). In Punjab, the Tarn Taran by-election was triggered by the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.