Bypolls for 30 seats in 12 states today: Key battles to watch out for

The Election Commission has ordered strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during the process of by-elections. The votes will be counted on Nov 2


byelections

File photo

Anupama Yadav

DNA webdesk

Anupama Yadav

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 30, 2021, 06:42 AM IST

Three Lok Sabha and thirty assembly constituencies are set to vote in by-polls today. Even though these elections do not have a direct impact on the stability of the governments, it is considered to be an acid test for the national and opposition parties.

The states to witness by-elections in one or more seats are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi, Khandwa, Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Telangana.

The Election Commission has ordered strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during the process of by-elections. The votes will be counted on Tuesday, November 2. 

States and their constituencies:

West Bengal:

- Santipur in Nadia district- Khardah in North 24 Parganas- Gosaba in South 24 Parganas.- Dinhata 

Himachal Pradesh:

- Mandi- Arki- Fatehpur- Jubbal-Kotkhai 

Haryana:

- Ellenabad Assembly 

Rajasthan:

- Vallabhnagar- Dhariawad

Madhya Pradesh:

- Raigaon- Prithvipur- Jobat- Khandwa 

Assam:

- Thowra- Mariani- Bhabanipur- Tamulpur- Gossaigaon 

Maharashtra:

- Deglur

Meghalaya:

- Rajabala- Mawphlang- Mawryngkneng 

Mizoram:

- Tuirial 

Karnataka:

- Hanagal- Sindgi

Telangana:

- Huzurabad 

Bihar:

- Tarapur (Munger) - Kusheshwar Sthan (Darbhanga)