Bypolls for 30 seats in 12 states today: Key battles to watch out for
The Election Commission has ordered strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during the process of by-elections. The votes will be counted on Nov 2
File photo
Written By
Edited By
Anupama Yadav
Source
DNA webdesk
Three Lok Sabha and thirty assembly constituencies are set to vote in by-polls today. Even though these elections do not have a direct impact on the stability of the governments, it is considered to be an acid test for the national and opposition parties.
The states to witness by-elections in one or more seats are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi, Khandwa, Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Telangana.
The Election Commission has ordered strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during the process of by-elections. The votes will be counted on Tuesday, November 2.
States and their constituencies:
West Bengal:
- Santipur in Nadia district- Khardah in North 24 Parganas- Gosaba in South 24 Parganas.- Dinhata
Himachal Pradesh:
- Mandi- Arki- Fatehpur- Jubbal-Kotkhai
Haryana:
- Ellenabad Assembly
Rajasthan:
- Vallabhnagar- Dhariawad
Madhya Pradesh:
- Raigaon- Prithvipur- Jobat- Khandwa
Assam:
- Thowra- Mariani- Bhabanipur- Tamulpur- Gossaigaon
Maharashtra:
- Deglur
Meghalaya:
- Rajabala- Mawphlang- Mawryngkneng
Mizoram:
- Tuirial
Karnataka:
- Hanagal- Sindgi
Telangana:
- Huzurabad
Bihar:
- Tarapur (Munger) - Kusheshwar Sthan (Darbhanga)