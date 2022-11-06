Search icon
Bypolls 2022 results today: How many seats has BJP won so far? Check assembly-wise results

After the first few rounds of the vote count in the crucial by-elections in 2022 in six states, the BJP is currently leading the count in four states.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Bypolls 2022 results today: How many seats has BJP won so far? Check assembly-wise results
The vote count of the bypolls 2022 in seven assembly seats is currently underway, with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) currently dominating the majority of the seats. According to early trends, the BJP is leading in four out of the seven seats.

While BJP is set to be leading in a total of four seats in the bypolls across six states, regional parties like RJD and TRS are also making headways in their respective constituencies. BJP is currently giving tough competition to TRS in Telangana’s Munugode seat, leading with a slight margin.

The bypolls were conducted in a total of seven constituencies across six states earlier this week - Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokrannath, Haryana's Adampur, Bihar's Gopalganj Odisha's Dhamnagar, Bihar’s Mokama and Gopalganj, Telangana’s Munugode and Maharashtra’s Andheri East.

The counting of the votes is currently underway, and the final results of the same are expected to be out by Sunday evening. Here are the results of the bypolls 2022 according to the early trends in vote counting.

Bypolls 2022 results: Constituency-wise results

  • Adampur (Haryana) – BJP wins
  • Andheri East (Maharashtra) – Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena leading
  • Dhamnagar (Odisha) – BJP leading
  • Gola Gokarannath (Uttar Pradesh) – BJP wins
  • Gopalganj (Bihar) – BJP wins
  • Mokama (Bihar) – RJD leading
  • Munugode (Telangana) – TRS leading

While BJP remains leading in the majority of the constituencies, Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD is expected to take the win Mokama seat of Bihar. The fate of the Munugode seat is still dwindling in uncertainty as both BJP and TRS are in a close fight for the seat.

Meanwhile, the legacy of the Bishnoi family is being carried out in the Adampur seat of Haryana, with BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Kuldeep Bishnoi, winning the polls in the crucial seat on Sunday.

