Bypolls 2022 results: BJP leads in 4 states with tough fight in Telangana, Tejashwi’s RJD to win in Mokama; top updates

The counting of the votes in the crucial by-elections in 2022 in six states is currently underway, with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) dominating the votes according to the current trends. The initial counting shows that BJP is ahead in vote count in as many as 4 states.

Meanwhile, the competition between the BJP and TRS remains neck-to-neck in Telangana’s Munugode, with the final vote count expected to be revealed by Sunday evening. Here are the top updates from the seven seats where bypolls are taking place.

By-elections 2022 results: Top updates

The initial rounds of counting of the votes for the bypolls 2022 in seven constituencies show that BJP is ahead in four seats - Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokrannath, Haryana's Adampur, Bihar's Gopalganj and Odisha's Dhamnagar.

According to initial trends, Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal is currently leading in Bihar’s Mokama bypolls 2022, while K Chandrasekhar Rao’s party TRS is neck to neck with BJP in Telangana’s Munugode.

In Maharashtra’s Andheri East seas, the battle remains close between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, with the former expected to win, as per early trends.

BJP is expected to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh, which has been the party’s stronghold for many years. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6.

Bypolls are being conducted in two constituencies in Bihar – Mokama, and Gopalganj. While Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD is expected to win the Mokama seat, early trends show that BJP candidate Kusum Devi has won the Gopalganj seat.

It is expected that the family legacy of the Bishnois will carry on in Adampur, leading to a win for the BJP. Meanwhile, Odisha's Dhamnagar is also expected to see a BJP candidate sit on the constituency seat.

The votes for the bypolls are being counted in seven seats across six states today - Andheri East seat (Maharashtra) Munugode (Telangana) Gopalganj and Mokama (Bihar) Adampur (Haryana) Gola Gokarannath (Uttar Pradesh) and Dhamnagar (Odisha) – with the total results expected to be out by Sunday evening.

