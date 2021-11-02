Bypoll results for 3 Lok Sabha, 29 assembly seats to be declared today

After a high-stakes election, the counting and announcement of results for the October 30 bypolls will be done today.

The Election Commission had ordered strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during the bypoll process.

Three Lok Sabha seats and 29 state assembly seats went to polls on October 30 across 14 states and one UT. The big names in the electoral mix include INLD’s Abhay Chautala and Congress’s Pratibha Singh who is the wife of late chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh.

One or more seats went to elections in UTs and states including Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Telangana.

In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Congress’ Pratibha Singh contested from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Khushal Singh Thakur, who is a Kargil war veteran. Himachal also saw three assembly constituencies go to polls in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai. In Madhya Pradesh, the Khandwa lok sabha constituency went to polls. The UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli completed the Lok Sabha seats up for voting in the by-elections.

Haryana saw bypoll for the Ellenabad constituency where Chautala had resigned in January due to the farmer protests. Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad constituencies in Rajasthan went to polls.

West Bengal witnessed bypolls for four Assembly seats of Gosaba, Khardah, Dinhata and Santipur. Reports had emerged from Khardah of BJP and TMC workers clashing.

Five assembly constituencies of Bhabanipur, Gossaigaon, Tamulpur, Thowra and Mariani went to poll in Assam.

Telangana’s Huzurabad constituency and Andhra Pradesh’s Badvel constituency saw good voter turnouts.

Bihar’s Kusheshwar Sthan and Tarapur constituencies witnessed more than 50% turnout.

Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST) and Rajabala in Meghalaya, Tuirial (ST) in Mizoram and Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) in Nagaland voted.

Karnataka’s Sindgi and Hangal and Maharashtra’s Deglur (SC) assembly seats voted for by-election. From Madhya Pradesh, Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) voted.