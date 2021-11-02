Bypoll results 2021: BJP bags all 5 seats in Assam, Congress sweeps Rajasthan

Counting of votes in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies across 13 states and one Union Territory began at 8 AM on Tuesday, November 2. The constituencies went to vote in bypolls on October 30.

The BJP and ally United People`s Party, Liberal did a clean sweep in the bypolls in Assam bagging all 5 assembly constituencies with a huge margin. BJP won Thowra, Bhabanipur and Mariani while UPP won Gossaigaon and Tumulpur assembly seats.

On the other hand, Congress won both the assembly seats in Rajasthan up for bypolls at Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar. The assembly seat from Vallabhnagar went to bypolls due to the demise of Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while BJP MLA Gautam Lal Meena’s demise had vacated Dhariyawad.

In Telangana, former cabinet minister Eatala Rajender, who switched from TRS to BJP, won the Huzurabad Assembly seat which had been vacant since his resignation back in June.

In Haryana, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala won the Ellenabad assembly seat. Chautala had resigned as MLA from Ellenabad in January over the new farm laws, necessitating bypoll.